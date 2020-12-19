CJI Bobde for stern action against people indulging in illegal wildlife trade

India

oi-Deepika S

Guwahati, Dec 19: The Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Saturday said people involved in illegal wildlife trade are also indulging in other unlawful activities like drug and gun trade, and suggested engaging agencies like CBI and ED to stop them.

At a function organised by the Judicial Academy, Assam and WWF here, the Chief Justice of Supreme Court said keeping the law is important to protect wildlife from illegal trade.

"People who are in the trade of wildlife are also into illegal trade of other items like narcotic drugs, guns and other unlawful international trade. "It''s extremely dangerous to know that the money from wildlife trade runs into other trade. I suggest that premier agencies like CBI and ED get involved in this," he said.

The nature lives in a self sustaining system and that is why it needs to be preserved, he said. Bobde, however, expressed apprehension over putting entire blame of damage to the nature on human being and cited examples of dinosaur and other species who got extinct when there was no presence of mankind.

"But still, we should take the blame for their extinction directly or indirectly. There are beautiful forests in the country to be preserved," he added. Bobde said animals played an important role in the civilisation after their domestication and the history of civilisation is a history of relation between mankind and animals.

"Mechanisation has weakened this association with animals. The reduction of dependence on animals has led to ignorance for their protection. "We should and must restrict the use of scientific invention to protect the nature," he added. The CJI favoured complete restriction on usage of guns in the country by strict implementation of licence policy.

"I read that 350 new species were discovered in India and 22 of them have gone extinct. It''s disturbing. "We hope that those who put down the nature indiscriminately will be put down someday," Bobde said.

Speaking on the occasion, Supreme Court Judge Hrishikesh Roy said there is a shortage of manpower in forest for their protection and preservation.

"Forest camps where guards stay have very rudimentary facilities. Unless we bring the communities around, we won''t get the success," he added.