Civil Aviation Ministry staffer tests positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 22: A Civil Aviation Ministry staffer has tested positive for COVID-19.

Authorities are taking steps and are following the guidelines.

An employee of the ministry who had attended office on 15 April 2020 has tested positive for COVID-19 on 21st April. All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the Premises. All colleagues who came in contact are being asked to go into self-isolation as a precaution, the ministry said.

COVID-19 doubling rate improves to 7.5 days post lockdown: Govt

Government of Delhi is seized of the matter. They are taking appropriate steps as per the laid protocol for contact tracing and risk profiling, the ministry also said.

This incident comes just a day after a Lok Sabha staffer tested positive for coronavirus. Prior to this a staffer at the Raj Bhavan too tested positive for COVID-19.