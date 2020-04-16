Civil Aviation ministry holds meeting with airlines: Refund for cancelled flights discussed

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: The Civil Aviation Ministry held a virtual meeting with the CEOs of private airlines and discussed the issue of refund to passengers whose flights have been cancelled after extension of the COVID-19 lockdown till May 3.

All commercial air passenger services have been suspended during the lockdown. However all of them except the national carrier Air India have been booking tickets.

Domestic, international flights suspended till May 3

A Vistara spokesperson said that following the orders of the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued to all airlines, we have extended the suspension of our operations until May 3 2020. We are in the process of cancelling the affected bookings and we will offer customers free of charge rescheduling to another date until December 31 2020. Fare difference, if any will be applicable.

Some airlines have announced that they would resume operations in a limited manner from May 4, without waiting for any directives from the government. Several passengers have been complaining on the social media that the domestic airlines have decided not give refunds in cash for flights cancelled due to the lockdown and instead issue credit for future travel.

"We are cancelling the reservations of those who booked themselves for travel till May 3, 2020. Upon cancellation entire amount will be maintained in a credit shell and the same may be used to make fresh booking and travel till 28 February, 2021 for the same passenger," a statement from SpiceJet read.