  • search
Trending Donald Trump Flashback 2019 IPL Auction 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Citizenship law will be implemented, so will be NRC: Nadda after meeting refugees from Afghan

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 19: Amid protests against the amended citizenship law, BJP working president J P Nadda asserted on Thursday that the CAA will be implemented, and that the National Register of Citizens will also be brought in. Nadda made these remarks after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who under the amended act will become Indian citizens, and also slammed the opposition for protesting against the new legislation.

    Citizenship law will be implemented, so will be NRC: Nadda after meeting refugees from Afghan
    BJP working president J P Nadda

    He said BJP's rivals are protesting for vote bank politics while ignoring the plight of minorities of three neighbouring countries living in India.

    Anti-citizenship law protest in Bihar: Train services affected, roads blocked during bandh

    "Those who are opposing the citizenship law should meet them. These people have been living in India for 28-30 years but can't admit their children in schools or buy a house as they do not have citizenship. Our rivals cannot see anything beyond their vote bank politics," Nadda said.

    "India is marching ahead under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will continue to do so. The CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) will be implemented, so will be the NRC in future," he said.

    More JP NADDA News

    Read more about:

    jp nadda nrc citizenship bill

    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 15:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue