  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Citizenship law, NRC 'anti-poor': Priyanka Gandhi joins protesting students at India Gate

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 20: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday joined the students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the India Gate, saying the measures are "anti-poor".

    She said the government wants every Indian to stand in line to prove one's citizenship in the same manner in which they did after note ban.

    Twitter Image
    Twitter Image

    Priyanka Gandhi was accompanied by her daughter Miraya at the protest. This is the second time the Congress leader protested at the India Gate this week against the law.

    She earlier protested in a sit-in at the India Gate in support of Jamia students who were allegedly attacked by the police on Sunday. "This is basically anti-poor.

    The most affected will be the poor. If someone has to take out old documents about their land, will they be able to do that? Will your grandparents be able to show?

    "In what state are they putting the country into. The way they put the entire country in line after note ban (demonetisation), they are now wanting to put the entire country in line the same way. Who will be affected by this. The rich will show their passports, but the poor will suffer," she told reporters after joining the students protesting against the

    Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed NRC at the India Gate.

    Priyanka Gandhi throws back challenge to PM Modi

    Priyanka Gandhi also said that she had come to show solidarity with the protesters. She also said demonstrations should be held peacefully as in a democracy everyone has the right to protest.

    More CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT BILL News

    Read more about:

    citizenship amendment bill priyanka gandhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue