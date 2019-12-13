  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill UK General Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Citizenship bill row: Amit Shah cancels Shillong trip

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 13: Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his visit to two Northeastern states Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh amidst widespread protests in Assam and Meghalaya against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

    Citizenship bill row: Amit Shah cancels Shillong trip
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    The home minister's visit to the Northeast has been cancelled, a home ministry official said, without citing any reason.

    This comes days after The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 sailed through the Parliament after Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday. As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour while 105 MPs voted against the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week.

    Modi govt will try to solve concerns over Citizenship Bill: Shah assures Tripura delegations

    The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah citizenship amendment bill

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue