Citizenship Bill protest: Centre sends 5,000 paramilitary forces in Northeast states

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Guwahati, Dec 11: In wake of massive protest that has turned violent in Northeast states, following the Citizenship Amendment Bill that was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday and tabled in the Upper House on Wednesday, Centre has sent two columns of Army to be deployed in Tripura, and another two columns were deployed each in Assam's Bongaigaon and Dibrugarh today.

At least 5,000 paramilitary personnel were airlifted by the Centre to the Northeastern states to save the states from any violence, and to maintain law and order.

Citizenship Amendment bill unconstitutional, divisive: Opposition in RS

NEWS AT 3 PM, DECEMBER 11th

Earlier, 2,000 paramilitary personnel were been withdrawn from Kashmir, after the Centre abrogated Article 370 in the Valley and divided the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories on August 5.

The Northeastern states simmered with protests by students' unions and Left-democratic organisations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Meanwhile, mobile internet has been suspended for 24 hours. Several provinces of northeastern states of Assam, Tripura boiled up since Monday after Union Home Minister tabled the CAB in Lok Sabha, and then it was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday night.