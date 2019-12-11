  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Arms Act
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Citizenship Bill protest: Centre sends 5,000 paramilitary forces in Northeast states

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Dec 11: In wake of massive protest that has turned violent in Northeast states, following the Citizenship Amendment Bill that was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday and tabled in the Upper House on Wednesday, Centre has sent two columns of Army to be deployed in Tripura, and another two columns were deployed each in Assam's Bongaigaon and Dibrugarh today.

    Citizenship Bill protest: Centre sends 5000 paramilitary forces in Northeast states
    File photo

    At least 5,000 paramilitary personnel were airlifted by the Centre to the Northeastern states to save the states from any violence, and to maintain law and order.

    Citizenship Amendment bill unconstitutional, divisive: Opposition in RS

      NEWS AT 3 PM, DECEMBER 11th

      Earlier, 2,000 paramilitary personnel were been withdrawn from Kashmir, after the Centre abrogated Article 370 in the Valley and divided the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories on August 5.

      The Northeastern states simmered with protests by students' unions and Left-democratic organisations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Meanwhile, mobile internet has been suspended for 24 hours. Several provinces of northeastern states of Assam, Tripura boiled up since Monday after Union Home Minister tabled the CAB in Lok Sabha, and then it was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday night.

      More NORTHEAST STATES News

      Read more about:

      northeast states paramilitary forces citizenship amendment bill jammu and kashmir

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue