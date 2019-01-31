  • search
    Citizenship Bill protest: BJP District President thrashed by agitators

    Tinsukia, Jan 31: Amid the ongoing agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, BJP District President Lakheswar Moran was attacked on Wednesday in a clash between RSS and All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad.

    BJP District President Lakheswar Moran. Courtesy: ANI news
    BJP District President Lakheswar Moran. Courtesy: ANI news

    RSS had organised a meeting in Tinsukia near the venue where a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was underway. The incident took place when the BJP leader arrived to attend a meeting organised by the Lok Jagran Manch, an RSS affiliate.The group has been involved in organising a series of public programmes in Upper Assam to 'dispel myth' about the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

    In a video that has gone viral on social media, a group of protesters can be seen thrashing the BJP leader. He was slapped, beaten and pulled by hair. The protesters also assaulted some other BJP members.

    According to reports, Tinsukia Police had resort to lathi charge in order to disperse the crowds, thus to bring the situation under control. District President Lakheswar Moran was later rescued by the Tinsukia police.

     

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 14:35 [IST]
