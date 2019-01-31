Citizenship Bill protest: BJP District President thrashed by agitators in Tinsukia

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Tinsukia, Jan 31: Amid the ongoing agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, BJP District President Lakheswar Moran was attacked on Wednesday in a clash between RSS and All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad.

RSS had organised a meeting in Tinsukia near the venue where a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was underway. The incident took place when the BJP leader arrived to attend a meeting organised by the Lok Jagran Manch, an RSS affiliate.The group has been involved in organising a series of public programmes in Upper Assam to 'dispel myth' about the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a group of protesters can be seen thrashing the BJP leader. He was slapped, beaten and pulled by hair. The protesters also assaulted some other BJP members.

According to reports, Tinsukia Police had resort to lathi charge in order to disperse the crowds, thus to bring the situation under control. District President Lakheswar Moran was later rescued by the Tinsukia police.

#WATCH Tinsukia, Assam: BJP Dist Pres Lakheswar Moran attacked in a clash b/w RSS and All Assam Students’ Union&Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad. RSS had organised a meeting in Tinsukia near the venue where a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was underway.(30.01) pic.twitter.com/8iEXAV1Pao — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2019