Citizenship Bill: PM Modi welcomed with black flags, protests in Guwahati

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Guwahati, Feb 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Guwahati on Friday evening, was welcomed with slogans against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and waved black flags.

The prime minister witnessed the protests when he travelled to the Raj Bhavan, where he spent the night, from Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

According to NDTV reports, several civil society groups across the Northeast -- including the All Assam Students Union -- have decided to intensify their ongoing agitation in view of PM Modi's visit, which will include public rallies and foundation-laying ceremonies across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Tripura.

The Citizenship Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8 and is awaiting approval from the Rajya Sabha. It is being opposed by the majority of the Northeastern states. The bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.