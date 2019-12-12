  • search
    Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: In numbers, how the Rajya Sabha voted

    New Delhi, Dec 12: The historic Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, paving the way for it to become a law. For the Bill to be passed, it needed 112 votes. There were 223 members who were present in the House, which meant that the magic number was 112. At the end, the Bill was passed with 125 MPs voting in its favour.

    BJP sources tell OneIndia that their estimate before the voting was that they would get anything between 121 and 130 votes to get the Bill passed. The Opposition on the other hand would not be pleased as it had expected 110 to vote against the Bill. However at the end only 99 voted against the Bill.

    The Shiv Sena, which had done a flip-flop after voting in favour of the Bill in the Lok Sabha, staged a walk out. The Shiv Sena has three MPs in the Upper House. Apart from the BJP< the others who supported the Bill were JD(U), SAD and AIADMK. The Bill was also supported by the BJD, TDP, YSR Congress and Independents.

    Further two MPs from the NCP, one each from the Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress were absent.

    The opposition led by the UPA had expected at least 110 votes. The UPA had the support of 64 MPs and had expected 46 more MPs from parties such as the TMC, SP, TRS and the CPI (M) to oppose the Bill. This would have meant that it would have the backing of 110 MPs. However the final number ended up at 99.

    Prior to the final voting, the House had also rejected a motion to send the Bill to a select committee of the House. The motion was also rejected 125-99.

    Read more about:

    citizenship amendment bill rajya sabha

