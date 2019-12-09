  • search
Trending Karnataka By-polls Unnao
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Here are your evening story
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Citizenship (Amendment) Bill does not violates constitutional provisions: Amit Shah

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 09: Union Home Minister Amit Shah On Monday explained that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill neither violates constitutional provisions nor it is against Article 14. He said this while responding to a debate on the contentious legislation in the Lok Sabha.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    He said CAB will provide relief and peace to the people who were living a painful life after facing persecution in neighbouring countries.

    According to PTI report, targeting the oppositions especially Congress HM said, "Had India not been divided on religious lines, there was no need for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill."

    Shah clearly mentioned in the Lok Sabha that the CAB is not against Article 14 of the Constitution because its aim is to provide citizenship to persecuted people.

    The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, suggests that the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

    Owaisi rips the Citizenship bill in LS saying it seeks to make Muslims 'stateless'

    As per PTI, CAB that has been so far opposed by Congress, Trinamool Congress and other opposition parties, was introduced after a division of votes for which 293 MPs voted in favour and 82 against it.

    More ASADUDDIN OWAISI News

    Read more about:

    asaduddin owaisi amit shah karnataka cabinet portfolios cab

    Story first published: Monday, December 9, 2019, 23:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue