Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Dec 9

New Delhi, Dec 05: The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and will be taken up for passage the next day, official sources said on Thursday. The bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha after being dealt with by the Lower House of Parliament.

Its passage in the Lok Sabha is all but certain due to the massive majority the BJP and its allies have, and the Union government is confident of its passage in the Rajya Sabha as well with the support of several non-aligned regional parties which have often joined the treasury benches in the past.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the party will oppose the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill aimed at providing citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. His statement comes as the contentious citizenship bill, which has created strong resentment in the Northeastern states, is set to be tabled in Parliament.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was a commitment given by the party to the persecuted minorities from Afghanistan-Pakistan-Bangladesh, hitting out at the "bleeding hearts" who were complaining about the bill.

"It was passed by the last Lok Sabha but couldn't reach RS and lapsed. A revised bill is coming. Upholding India's tradition to shelter the persecuted in the neighbourhood," he tweeted.

"For all others about whom the bleeding hearts' are complaining, Indian citizenship laws are there. Naturalized citizenship is an option for others who legally claim Indian citizenship. All other illegals will be infiltrators. No country in the world accepts illegal migrants," he said.