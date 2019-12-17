Citizenship Amendment Act is not anti-Muslim: Rajnath to Indian community in US

New Delhi, Dec 17: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who is in the United States for the 2019 US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington on December 18, focusing on the recently amended Citizenship Act has stated that CAA is not an anti-Muslim law, he assured the Indian community off US saying "our culture does not teach us to hate".

According to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Singh, addressed the members of the Indian community at an educational organisation Asia Society at an event organised by the Consulate General of India.

Singh, lauded about the decisions taken by the Narendra Modi government, that includes several recent major issues like- the abrogation of Article 370, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Triple Talaq bill, Ayodhya issue and India's response to terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Putting emphasis on the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said that it is not an anti-Muslim law. He elaboarated by saying that India's culture does not teach us to hate.

The Union Defence Mnister said the law aims at only to provide citizenship to minorities such as Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, Buddhists, Jains fleeing religious persecution in India's neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

India will overcome from difficult economic situation soon: Rajnath

Besides this, he added that Muslims are not included in the CAA as these three countries are "theocratic" and "Islamic" states and "in an Islamic state, at least those who follow the religion of Islam do not face religious persecution. May be they face some other persecution but not religious persecution because the religion of that state is Islam", as per PTI report.

Singh's speech won applaused from the audience when he said that "I consider every Muslim living in India as my brother, as my family member." Apart from this he was heard saying that it is India which has given the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to the world.

Regarding the nationwide outrage and disruptions in Assam, Delhi and Bengal over the anti-CAA, Singh said that the situation is under control now. And any confusion regarding this will soon be removed.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will call on Defence Minister Rajnath and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on December 18 for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.