    Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 comes into force from today

    New Delhi, Jan 10: Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 was officially enforced on Friday by the Government of India. The Gazette of India notification has been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs which means provisions of the act come into force today onwards.

    The Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on 10 December 2019. A day before, it was introduced in Lok Sabha, and a day later it was passed in Rajya Sabha. The President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent on 12th December 2019.

    The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

    Earlier, the Delhi High Court refused to entertain a plea seeking directions for removal of demonstrators protesting the CAA at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi in order to clear road blockages that are causing traffic congestions at the DND route.

