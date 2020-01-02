  • search
    Citizenship act protests: UP court grants bail to activist couple, 56 others

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Jan 02: Activists Ekta and Ravi Shekhar returned home to their 14-month-old baby here on Thursday, a day after an Uttar Pradesh court gave bail to them and 56 others arrested for protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC nearly two weeks ago.

    The Shekhars, who run the environment NGO Climate Agenda and made national headlines with many voicing concern about their toddler daughter being left alone, were among the 59 people taken into custody during the protests on December 19.

    Citizenship act protests: UP court grants bail to activist couple, 56 others
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    On Wednesday, the court of the additional sessions judge, Varanasi, granted bail to Ekta (32) and Ravi (36), residents of Mehmoorganj, and 56 others, ending their ordeal.

    Activist parents jailed for CAA protest in Varanasi, 14-month-old baby alone at home

    The bail application of the couple -- nabbed along with other protesters from Left groups from Beniyabagh and nearby localities for violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CRPC -- was initially cancelled by a lower court and the next hearing fixed for January 1.

    In their absence, their baby was being taken care of by her grandmother Sheila Tiwari, uncle Shashikant and her aunts.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 13:34 [IST]
