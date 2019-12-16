Citizenship Act protests: Two FIRs filed by Delhi Police near Jamia Nagar

New Delhi, Dec 16: Two cases have been registered in connection with violence at Jamia Millia Islamia and adjoining areas on Sunday following protests against the amended Citizenship Act, according to Delhi Police.

The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Act. "One case has been registered at Jamia Nagar Police Station and another case registered at New Friends Colony Police Station," a senior police official said.

The situation in Jamia Millia Islamia, which witnessed protests against the amended Citizenship Act, remained tense as many students decided to leave for their homes. Many students feel they are not safe even inside the campus.

Earlier in the day, as many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia University, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) had issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station to release the "injured" Jamia students held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay. The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday.

In the order, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said failure to implement it will attract appropriate action. Protesters torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with the police in New Friends Colony, near Jamia Millia Islamia, during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and firefighters injured.

But Delhi Police refuted reports of any casualty during the clashes. Following the arson on roads, police entered the Jamia university campus, where tension prevailed as several persons were detained for alleged involvement in the violence.