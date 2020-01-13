Citizenship Act: 40,000 refugees identified in UP; Maximum in Pilibhit

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Jan 13: Uttar Pradesh, which became the first state to begin process for implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act has reportedly sent a list of largely Hindu refugees living across 19 districts in the state to the Union home ministry.

The data reveals 40,000 non-Muslim illegal immigrants live in UP. Of these, 30,000 to 35,000 are in Pilibhit district alone.

Won’t rest until every refugee from Pak is given citizenship: Shah

"Uttar Pradesh Mein Aaye Pakistan, Afghanistan Aevam Bangladesh ke Sharnarthiyon ki Aapbeeti Kahani by Yogi Adityanath government details the personal stories of the refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

"This is an ongoing process, will keep on updating the figures. All District Magistrates have been asked to carry out surveys and keep on updating list. We are in process of sharing this list with the Union home ministry too," NDTV quoted state minister Shrikant Sharma as saying.

The state, it may be recalled had witnessed large scale protests against the law that grants citizenship to the religiously persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

UP had witnessed large scale violence against the law and 20 persons had died. The government has also issued over 100 notices to persons part of the violence and sought to know why the damage caused to the public property could not be recovered from them.