  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Citizens of Bengaluru stage protest demanding MLA, MP to resign near Marathahalli Bridge

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Oct 18: Residents of Varthur, Marathahalli, Kadugodi & Kundalahalli areas of Bengaluru in Karnataka staged a protest on Friday near Marathahalli Bridge in the city demanding resignations of concerned MLAs and MP, claiming lack of proper infrastructure in the areas.

    Citizens of Bengaluru stage protest near Marathahalli Bridge demanding MLA, MP to resign
    Citizens of Bengaluru stage protest near Marathahalli Bridge demanding MLA, MP to resign

    The protesters demanded expeditious completion of pending civic works in the zone.

    Reportedly, the demands of the locals of these areas are speedy completion of the Kundalahalli underpass, curb on illegal borewell digging, dry waste collection centres, suburban rail network and development of Varthur Lake.

    The locals alleged that the Varthur Lake had a commitment of CSR funds for its development, but, for years, the work has not even proceeded.

    Protesters near Marathahalli Bridge
    Protesters near Marathahalli Bridge

    Residents of Mahadevapura said that their locality has a population of 25 wards, among which only eight has been allotted, which also shrunk the fund allocation significantly.

    CCB rescued 71 women during raids in Bengaluru dance bar

    Besides these demands, residents are also now demanding for a separate municipal body as Mahadevapura Municipal Corporation with accountability.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bengaluru protest

    Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 11:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue