Citizens of Bengaluru stage protest demanding MLA, MP to resign near Marathahalli Bridge

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Oct 18: Residents of Varthur, Marathahalli, Kadugodi & Kundalahalli areas of Bengaluru in Karnataka staged a protest on Friday near Marathahalli Bridge in the city demanding resignations of concerned MLAs and MP, claiming lack of proper infrastructure in the areas.

The protesters demanded expeditious completion of pending civic works in the zone.

Reportedly, the demands of the locals of these areas are speedy completion of the Kundalahalli underpass, curb on illegal borewell digging, dry waste collection centres, suburban rail network and development of Varthur Lake.

The locals alleged that the Varthur Lake had a commitment of CSR funds for its development, but, for years, the work has not even proceeded.

Residents of Mahadevapura said that their locality has a population of 25 wards, among which only eight has been allotted, which also shrunk the fund allocation significantly.

Besides these demands, residents are also now demanding for a separate municipal body as Mahadevapura Municipal Corporation with accountability.