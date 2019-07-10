Citing Shivakumar’s notoriety, HDK’s lack of numbers, Yeddyurappa demands Kar govt is sacked

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 10: BJP chief of Karnataka and former chief minister, B S Yeddyurappa has said that the current coalition headed by H D Kumaraswamy has lost majority.

In a letter to the Governor of Karnataka, Vajubhai Vala, he said that the government had no moral right to continue in office as prima facie the government has no numbers.

Kumaraswamy and his cabinet colleagues, particularly, D K Shivakumar have resorted to unconstitutional ways to survive in office. Shivakumar who is known for notoriety in indulging in such extra constitutional ways is trying to hijack his own party legislators who have rebelled against the government, Yeddyurappa also said.

Fed up of scams, Kumaraswamy continues in govt illegally: Rebel MLAs in SC

People have not forgotten the notoriety of Shivakumar who is apt in handling such issues. It is still afresh in the minds of the people how he hijacked legislators from Gujarat and sheltered legislators from Maharashtra to protect his party's interests and government there.

His notoriety once again came to light when he tore the resignation papers of a legislator. I am asking the CM, how he being the head of a state is tolerating such elements, Yeddyurappa asks.

At this juncture, I am requesting the governor to sack this government. The government does not have the numbers and owe strongly demand that this government be sacked, Yeddyurappa also said.