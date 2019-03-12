  • search
    Citing security threat, Kashmir separatist Mirwaiz refuses to appear before NIA

    Srinagar, Mar 12: Kashmir separatist leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq refused to appear before the National Investigation Agency citing a security threat. He said that he was unable to travel out of the Valley due to hostile conditions.

    Mirwaiz who is being probed in connection with a terror funding case was asked to appear before the NIA on Monday. It may be recalled that the agency had raided his home and office.

    While refusing to appear before the NIA, he said that he should be questioned in Srinagar instead. He said that the notice issued to him appears to have been issued on the basis of "fallacious assumptions and misinformation solely aimed at maligning" him.

    He said that knowing his status and position, it appears to be the outcome of considerations other than the law. "My client is not acquainted with the subject matter of FIR/NIA Crime No. RC 10/2017/NIA/DLI, referred to in the notice," Mirwaiz said through his legal counsel.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 5:51 [IST]
