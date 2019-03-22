  • search
    Citing invite to Hurriyat, India turns down Pakistan's invitation on National Day event

    New Delhi, Mar 22: The Indian government will not send any official representative to the Pakistan National Day event at the Pakistan Mission in New Delhi on Friday.

    The reason behind not sending its representative is that the High Commission has invited Hurriyat representatives to the reception, irking New Delhi.

    The Pakistan National Day is observed every year on March 23, though the Pakistan high commission had decided to organise the reception this year on March 22.

    Further terror attack on India will be extremely problematic: US to Pakistan

    This year Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will be the chief guest at the Pakistan Day Parade in Islamabad.

    In the last five years, while the NDA government objected to the Pakistan High Commission engaging with the Hurriyat leadership, it did not boycott the National Day reception, although the Hurriyat leaders were always invited. However, the development comes in in the wake of Pulwama terror attack where 40 CRPF jawans were killed on February 14 whose responsibility was claimed by Pakistan based United Nations listed Jaish-e-Mohammad, Delhi has hardened its stance.

    India has been taking a strong stance when it comes to Pakistan's outreach to Hurriyat.

    In January this year, India summoned the Pakistani high commissioner Sohail Mahmood after Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi spoke to Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 8:51 [IST]
