Citing COVID-19, Rajasthan Governor cancels Independence Day event

    Jaipur, July 29: Rajasthan Governor, Kalraj Mishra cancelled the annual Independence Day at home event owing to the spurt in COVID-19 cases.

    Mishra said that he was concerned about the frightening situation in the state and the rising active coronavirus cases.

    When the assembly session was cancelled on March 13, then there were two cases. At the time the session was cancelled to fight the spread of the global pandemic. There were 3381 cases on July 1. Now it is more than 10,000. The unrelenting virus spread is a cause for concern and the state has to take serious steps to save people from this worldwide pandemic, Mishra said in a statement.

    Coronavirus: India records more than 48,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours; 768 dead

    The statement comes a day after Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot submitted a third proposal for an assembly session from Friday. The previous two proposals were blocked by the Governor.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 11:55 [IST]
