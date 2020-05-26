CISF reports 20 new cases in 24 hours from Delhi airport

New Delhi, May 26: The Central Industrial Security Force on Tuesday reported 20 fresh coronavirus cases, with 18 from its unit that guards the Delhi airport, officials said. The over 1.62 lakh personnel strong force has a total of 78 active COVID-19 cases, while 132 personnel have recovered from the disease till now.

According to official data, the force reported 20 fresh cases since Monday, with 18 from its unit that guards the Indira Gandhi International Airport, while one case each was detected from its NTPC Koldam unit in Himachal Pradesh and from the Punjab and Haryana secretariat in Chandigarh.

"All the 18 personnel detected positive from the Delhi airport unit were already under quarantine as part of contact tracing of other infected personnel. They were not on duty," a senior CISF officer said.

"Now that their test reports have come, the personnel have been shifted for medical isolation," the officer said.

A total of 25 personnel from this Delhi airport guarding unit are under treatment at present.

The Delhi airport CISF unit has been continuously working to facilitate passengers boarding or de-boarding special rescue flights from or to India during the lockdown period and the unit is now securing the IGI after a limited number of regular commercial flights began from Monday.

The force also reported that 10 personnel have recovered since Monday, including eight personnel from the unit that guards the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSEL), a defence PSU and warship building facility in Kolkata.

A total of 40 CISF personnel from this unit were detected with COVID-19 infection including a personnel who succumbed to the disease.

Official said 38 personnel from the GRSEL CISF unit have now recovered and only two men are being treated.

Similarly, a total of 22 personnel from the Delhi Metro unit are undergoing treatment, while 7 from its Delhi-based government buildings security unit and one each from BARC, Mumbai and Mumbai Port Trust, one at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and five from the Mumbai airport security unit are being treated apart from few others.

The force has repored three deaths from coronavirus.

The CISF guards 63 airports at present apart from securing vital infrastructure in the nuclear and aerospace domain.