    CISF jawan posted at Mukesh Ambani's Antilia shoots himself, dies

    Mumbai, Jan 23: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan who was posted at Antilia in South Mumbai, the residence of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, allegedly shot himself while on duty in Mumbai.

    According to the police the CISF jawan was posted at the residence of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's Antilia in South Mumbai. He shot himself on Wednesday.

    Representational Image

    The deceased CISF jawan purportedly shot himself during his duty on Wednesday, police said.

    The jawan's post-mortem was reportedly done on Thursday at the Mumbai's JJ Hospital.

    Meanwhile, police have registered a case of accidental death.

    According to PTI, it is yet to be ascertained if the jawan committed suicide or his weapon went off accidentally, they said. It, however, looks to be a case of suicide, the officials said.

    The deceased jawan hailed from Junagadh district of Gujarat and had joined the force in 2014.

    Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

    The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is entrusted with securing Ambani under the top 'Z+' category of VIP security cover. His wife Nita Ambani is also protected by the force under a similar cover but she has a smaller category of 'Y' cover, as per PTI.

