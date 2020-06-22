  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cipremi: Cipla launches 100 mg antiviral drug to treat severe Covid-19 patient, all you need to know

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 22: Cipla, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, has launched its own 100 mg antiviral drug named Cipremi for treating severe COVID-19 patients.

    Cipremi: Cipla launches 100 mg antiviral drug to treat severe Covid-19 patient, all you need to know

    'Cipremi', a drug for COVID-19 infection, has been approved for adult and paediartric patients who have been hospitalised. The newly launched drug will be more effective for those who are on oxygen support after falling ill to coronavirus.

    Cipla has been granted regulatory approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in the country as part of the accelerated approval process considering the urgent and unmet medical need.

      Arvind Kejriwal: We are fighting Chinese Army and virus, we will win against both | Oneindia News

      "As part of a risk management plan, Cipla will provide training on the use of the drug, informed patient consent documents, conduct post-marketing surveillance as well as conduct a Phase IV clinical trial on Indian patients", informed the company through a statement.

      Commenting on the launch, Umang Vohra (MD and Global CEO, Cipla Limited) said, "Cipla appreciates the strong partnership with Gilead to bring remdesivir to patients in India. We have been deeply invested in exploring all possible avenues to save millions of lives impacted by COVID-19 pandemic, and this launch is a significant milestone in that direction. We will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem towards providing access to such promising treatments in furtherance with our belief that no patient should be denied access to life-saving treatments."

      • Cipremi will be available as remdesivir lyophilised powder for injection 100 mg
      • It will be available through Government and open market channels
      • Pricing of the drug has still not been disclosed by the company
      • It will be available for restricted emergency use

      Last week, the Union Health Ministry included the use of antiviral drug Remdesivir as part of "investigational therapy" in India only for restricted emergency-use in its updated Clinical Management Protocol for Covid-19 patients.

      Off-label application of immunomodulator tocilizumab and convalescent plasma therapy for treating coronavirus patients in moderate stage of criticality, were also approved by the ministry.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus drug

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue