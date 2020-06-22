Cipremi: Cipla launches 100 mg antiviral drug to treat severe Covid-19 patient, all you need to know

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 22: Cipla, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, has launched its own 100 mg antiviral drug named Cipremi for treating severe COVID-19 patients.

'Cipremi', a drug for COVID-19 infection, has been approved for adult and paediartric patients who have been hospitalised. The newly launched drug will be more effective for those who are on oxygen support after falling ill to coronavirus.

Cipla has been granted regulatory approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in the country as part of the accelerated approval process considering the urgent and unmet medical need.

"As part of a risk management plan, Cipla will provide training on the use of the drug, informed patient consent documents, conduct post-marketing surveillance as well as conduct a Phase IV clinical trial on Indian patients", informed the company through a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Umang Vohra (MD and Global CEO, Cipla Limited) said, "Cipla appreciates the strong partnership with Gilead to bring remdesivir to patients in India. We have been deeply invested in exploring all possible avenues to save millions of lives impacted by COVID-19 pandemic, and this launch is a significant milestone in that direction. We will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem towards providing access to such promising treatments in furtherance with our belief that no patient should be denied access to life-saving treatments."

Cipremi will be available as remdesivir lyophilised powder for injection 100 mg

It will be available through Government and open market channels

Pricing of the drug has still not been disclosed by the company

It will be available for restricted emergency use

Last week, the Union Health Ministry included the use of antiviral drug Remdesivir as part of "investigational therapy" in India only for restricted emergency-use in its updated Clinical Management Protocol for Covid-19 patients.

Off-label application of immunomodulator tocilizumab and convalescent plasma therapy for treating coronavirus patients in moderate stage of criticality, were also approved by the ministry.