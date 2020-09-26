YouTube
    Cinema halls to reopen in West Bengal from October 1: Mamata Banerjee

    Kolkata, Sep 26: Cinema halls and open air theatres will be allowed to operate in West Bengal from October 1 with limited number of participants, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

    She also said musical, dance and magic shows would be permitted in the state from next month.

    "To return to normalcy, Jatras, Plays, OATs, Cinemas & all musical, dance, recital & magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks & compliance to precautionary protocols," the chief minister said on Twitter.

    Cinema halls have remained shut since the nationwide coronavirus lockdown began in late March.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 26, 2020, 22:23 [IST]
