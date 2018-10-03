  • search

CIDCO lottery results 2018; Check winners list

By Vikash Aiyappa
    Mumbai, Oct 3: The CIDCO lottery results 2018 have been declared. More details are also available on the official website.

    CIDCO lottery results 2018; Check winners list

    The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited has announced the CIDCO lottery results 2018.

    CIDCO, the town planning and development agency of Maharashtra, had in August announced 14,838 apartments to be sold at affordable prices in Navi Mumbai area, and that the allottees - all belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG) categories - would be decided through a draw of lots.

    The buildings will come up in 11 locations which include Kharghar, Kalamboli, Taloja, Dronagiri and Ghansoli.

    The 14,838 apartments, according to information, include 5,262 flats while the rest will be LIG housing. The EWS flats will have a carpet area of 25.81 square metre, while the LIG units will be built on a carpet area of 29.82 square metre. The online registration process for CIDCO housing scheme 2018 began on August 15 and ended on September 17. More details are available on cidco.maharashtra.gov.in or lottery.cidcoindia.com.

    How to check CIDCO lottery 2018 winner list:

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 16:12 [IST]
