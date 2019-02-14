CIDCO Lottery 2019 Results on 'Valentine's Day', check your tickets

Mumbai, Feb 14: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco), the state planning agency, will be announcing the lottery result for 1,100 lower income group homes in Navi Mumbai on Feb 14. The online registration process for this scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana ended on Jan 30. The agency has already published the list of approved applications on its official website.

According to latest reports, the draw will take place at 11 am and the location will be the 7th floor auditorium at CIDCO Bhavan.

over 2 lakh people had applied for 14,838 CIDCO homes. At the time of announcement of CIDCO lottery results in October 2018, as many as 1,100 homes had remained unsold.

How to check the results for CIDCO 2019 lottery

CIDCO will declare the results for its 2019 housing scheme lottery on Feb 14. The results can be viewed on www.cidco.maharashtra.gov.in and lottery.cidcoindia.com after 6 PM today.

Go to cidco.maharashtra.gov.in or lottery.cidcoindia.com

Click on the view lottery result tab

Fill in your application number

Submit and view areas wise complete lists

Take a printout