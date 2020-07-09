  • search
    ICSE, ISC results 2020 date and time confirmed by Board

    New Delhi, July 09: The ICSE and ISC exam results for students of Class 10 and 12 will be announced tomorrow at 3 pm, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations said in a notice published on its website today.

    ''CICSE board results for class 10, 12 to be announced on July 10 at 3 pm,'' Board Secretary Gerry Arthoon

    The results once declared will be available on cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

    In March, the Council for ICSE and ISC had postponed all exams scheduled between March 19 and 31 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. In June, the Council told the Supreme Court that was ready to cancel the exams and students will be graded on internal assessments.

