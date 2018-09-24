Church authorities withdraws all disciplinary actions against Sister Lucy who stood by Kerala nun

New Delhi, Sep 24: The Church authorities have withdrawn all disciplinary actions against Sister Lucy Kalappura from Kerala,, a nun who had alleged that she was expelled from her religious duties in the parish for supporting protest in the case in Ernakulam.

Sister Lucy Kalappura from Kerala, who joined the protest demanding the arrest of rape accused former bishop Franco Mulakkal, was reportedly banned from church activities and relieved of her duties.

Sister Kalapura had said that she was informed by the Mother Superior at the church on Sunday morning that she should refrain from carrying out her everyday duties, which includes holding catechism classes, conducting prayers and other church-related duties.

Sister Kalapura had said she felt pained that her community and the church that they looked up to took no cognisance of the crime and did not even raise its voice when Franco Mulakkal raped that nun 13 times. She said that being a part of the protest was the least she could do to support the victim.

Indulekha Joseph, one of the leaders of the Kerala Catholic Church Reformation movement, alleged the action against Sister Lucy was an attempt to silence the voices of protests against any form of unjust activities within the Church.