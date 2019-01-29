‘Chunavi jumlas’ of 2014, Modi’s big headache for 2019

India

oi-Prabhpreet Singh Sood

The vultures are circling over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure. And they don't just belong to the opposition. Statements coming from leaders of his own Bharatiya Janata Party and coalition partners are putting pressure on him and his government.

While attacks by Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, are natural, those from who should have his back, are not. They point to a very real threat for Modi; a government (NDA or otherwise) without him at the helm.

Whatever may be the different permutations and combinations all those attacking him might be looking and praying for, they have one thing in common: the stick they are beating him with.

It's made up of a list of tall claims and fake promises Modi is accused of making on the 2014 Lok Sabha campaign trail. This is not something just claimed by his critics or the opposition.

Even his right-hand man and most trusted confidante, BJP president, Amit Shah, accepted that it was a strategy. He termed the promise of depositing Rs. 15 lakh into bank accounts of citizens by using the return of black money hoarded in foreign bank accounts of 'corrupt' Indians an 'election jumla.'

A blunder of a promise, topped only by its acceptance. Especially given that it was a promise made repeatedly and one that caught the imagination of the common man. This plus non-deliverance on other such claims, from a new era of unprecedented development to a 'Congress-Mukt Bharat,' have added to Modi's troubles.

The habit of the leadership to dabble in alternative facts when it comes to how good things have been in its tenure has stopped such a post-truth politics approach from becoming water under the bridge.

And it seems to be catching up with Modi. As shown by BJP's direct loss to the Congress in three Hindi Belt states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, along with a number of surveys pointing to the NDA falling short of the majority in Lok Sabha, a mark the BJP passed on its own last time around.

These have not only given more incentive to the opposition to continue its fake promises barbs at Modi, but they have also given him a new headache.

As shown by Union Minister and ex-president of BJP, Nitin Gadkari's statement. He said, "People like (political) leaders who sell them dreams. But if these dreams are not realised, then they beat them up (politically), as well." He added, "I am not the one who only sells dreams, but I 100 per cent deliver what I talk about."

Though such comments are later clarified to be meant for the Congress, the fact that they are considered by most as a jibe at Modi and even a challenge to his leadership shows how serious allegations of false claims have become for the prime minister.

Most believe there was no need to make big promises given that he would have won in 2014 no matter what, owing to anger that existed at the time against UPA's ten-year rule.

Yet, his approach could be understood given his need to ensure that he got a clear majority to ensure no challenge to his leadership from within his own camp (Given BJP's long line of PM's in waiting). And it worked just fine.

The problem for him though comes from the fact that they worked so well that those promises are what voters remember even now and not being able to follow through on them have become his biggest worry. Making it very plausible that promises that brought his rise to power also ensure his fall from it.