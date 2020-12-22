Christmas 2020: How will this festive season look like amid Covid19 pandemic

Christmas, New Year celebrations: State-wise list of night curfew regulations

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Dec 22: India is reportedly witnessing a reduction in the daily number of COVID-19 cases but the news of the new 'out-of-control' coronavirus strain found in the UK has sent the government into a spiral.

To add to this, there are concerns over the possibility that the upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities could cause people to throw caution out of the window.

As Centre has banned flights to and from the UK, from December 22 till December 31, in view of the new and highly infectious strain of virus detected there, states as well imposing night curfews during Christmas and New Year.

Maharashtra:

Maharashtra government on Monday 21 December) declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

The Maharashtra state's official statement said that those who arrive at the state's airports from European and West Asian countries will have to undergo 14 days compulsory institutional quarantine. Those found symptomatic or infected will be sent to a hospital for admission directly.

No Christmas or New Year function excuses will be entertained to keep hotels/restaurants/parties/revelries to continue from 11 pm to 6 am curfew hours.

Himachal Pradesh:

Night curfew that had been imposed in 8 districts of Himachal Pradesh has been extended on 14 December till 5th January 2021 in the four Covid-hit districts of Shimla, Mandi, Kangra, and Kullu.

Punjab:

The night curfew hours will be 10 pm to 5 am and will stay in effect till January 1, covering the Christmas and New Year's eve and day, as well.

Karnataka:

A draft advisory prepared by the Karnataka state health department based on recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), the state govt had declared on December 1-2 that to avoid a likely second wave in January-February 2021, it may reintroduce night curfew during the Christmas-New Year week.

Manipur:

In the last week of November, Manipur had declared night curfew to last till December end. The curfew hours were 6 pm to 4 am and the state government had declared that the night curfew orders in Manipur will continue till December 31 or until further orders, whichever is earlier. There has been no change in that.