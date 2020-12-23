Christmas 2020: How will this festive season look like amid Covid19 pandemic

Christmas Day 2020: Xmas Greetings, Wishes and Quotes

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Dec 23: Christmas, a cultural and religious celebration, is observed around the world on December 25. Amid the pandemic, it's important that we connect and tell each other that no one is alone. Today there are so many ways of staying safe and being with friends and family. 2021 calls for human solidarity if we are to tide over the global health and economic crises. Xmas celebrations are all about spending time with family and close friends and sending greetings to loved ones staying far away.

Wishes and Quotes

Merry Christmas to you and your family. Wish you joyful 2021!

A joyful now and a well-remembered experience. Merry Christmas to you and your family, and good luck for the New Year.

May Holidays bring fun and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Merry Christmas to you.

Wishing harmony, health, satisfaction, and success for you and your families in the coming year. It's a happy Christmas.

Happy Xmas! Hope you end the year with cheer and make way for a fresh and bright 2021!

Well, whatever is beautiful. Whatever is meaningful to you. Ok, whatever gives you pleasure. May it be yours on Christmas holidays and in the year to come.

May the Christmas season finish this year on a happy note and making room for a new year that is fresh and light. Season's greetings to all of you.

Let the happy days and treasures of the present be the golden memories of tomorrow. Merry Christmas to all of you and your family.

Season's greetings to you! Wishing you and your families a blessed holiday season, making lovely memories of your precious family.

May the Christmas season bring just peace and pleasure to you and your lovely families. We're missing you and expecting to see you in 2021.

In this most beautiful season, you may find a lot of reasons for happiness. Merry Christmas and a lot of love from family to family!