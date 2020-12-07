Christmas 2020: How will this festive season look like amid Covid19 pandemic

India

New Delhi, Dec 07:

New Delhi, Dec 07: Christmas 2020 is one of the most important as well as popular festivals celebrated throughout the world, by adults and children alike. Because of the COVID-19/Coronavirus Pandemic, many of the ways that Christmas is celebrated around the world might be different this year.

Christmas Day is an annual Christian festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God.

Specifically, the meaning of Christmas comes in the remembrance and celebration of God's presence in our world through Jesus, God-made-flesh

However, there are many different traditions and theories as to why Christmas is celebrated on December 25th.

The first day of celebration is the day before Christmas, which is known as Christmas Eve. It is celebrated on December 24, every year, according to the Gregorian calendar. The second day is Christmas Day, which is celebrated on December 25 every year. The third day is known as Boxing Day, celebrated the day after Christmas, on December 26.

Christmas celebrations take on many forms across more than 160 countries and billions of people. Traditionally, people decorate their homes with bright, colourful lights and a Christmas tree.

Children are given importance in Christmas, as they receive gifts from their parents and the famous Santa Claus, who has acquired a mythic status through the years and is celebrated with eagerness and enthusiasm by children, who are told that he will bring gifts for them by coming down the chimney and placing them right below the Christmas tree, on the night of Christmas.