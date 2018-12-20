Christmas 2018: Why and how do we celebrate Christmas

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 20: Christmas 2018 is one of the most important as well as popular festivals celebrated throughout the world, by adults and children alike. Christmas Day is an annual Christian festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God.

Specifically, the meaning of Christmas comes in the remembrance and celebration of God's presence in our world through Jesus, God-made-flesh.

Although the actual date of Christ's birth is unknown, Christmas has been symbolically celebrated on the 25th of December since the 4th century.

The first day of celebration is the day before Christmas, which is known as Christmas Eve. It is celebrated on December 24, every year, according to the Gregorian calendar. The second day is Christmas Day, which is celebrated on December 25 every year. The third day is known as Boxing Day, celebrated the day after Christmas, on December 26.

Christmas celebrations take on many forms across more than 160 countries and billions of people. Traditionally, people decorate their homes with bright, colourful lights and a Christmas tree.

Feasts are prepared and many people also ring in the occasion weeks in advance and Christmas carols are sung for the occasion.

Children are given importance in Christmas, as they receive gifts from their parents and the famous Santa Claus, who has acquired a mythic status through the years and is celebrated with eagerness and enthusiasm by children, who are told that he will bring gifts for them by coming down the chimney and placing them right below the Christmas tree, on the night of Christmas.

We wish all of a very happy and peaceful Christmas 2018!