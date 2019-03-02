Christian Michel seeks judicial inquiry for keeping him in solitary confinement

New Delhi, Mar 2: The alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal scam, Christian Michel, on Saturday sought judicial inquiry over the Tihar Jail authorities having allegedly kept him in solitary confinement. He has reportedly claimed that it was a violation of his human rights.

The Delhi court has reportedly sought a report from Tihar Jail authorities on March 5.

The court had on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the Tihar Jail authorities on a plea by Michel, who was extradited from Dubai in December, claiming he has been kept in solitary confinement in the prison.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar had then asked the jail superintendent or a competent authority to appear before the court to respond to Michel's allegation that he was not allowed to interact with co-prisoners.

Michel told the court that the cell in which he has been shifted remains fully illuminated 24 hours because of which he was having problems sleeping, a PRO report said.

Michel was allegedly one of the middlemen who brokered the Rs 3,600 crore UPA-era deal for 12 VVIP helicopters. He is accused of paying bribes to officials and politicians.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate on February 12 opposed the bail plea of Christian Michel, saying he may abscond from India if released.

CBI and the ED, in their separate replies, told special judge Arvind Kumar that Michel is accused of serious economic offences and there is ample evidence against him to prove his guilt.

Michel, who was extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the ED on December 22.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa. The ED, in its charge sheet filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged that he had received 30 million euros (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland. The CBI, in its charge sheet, has alleged an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer in the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010 for the supply of VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros.