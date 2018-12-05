Christian Michel's extradition could spell 'serious' trouble for Congress brass: BJP

New Delhi, Dec 5: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asserted that the Christian Michel who was extradited from Dubai in the multi-crore VVIP chopper deal, was an unequivocal affirmation of the Narendra Modi government's "seriousness in fighting corruption".

"Extradition of Christian Michel is a shot in the arm for the Narendra Modi government. Now that he will be available to the CBI, the 'real' bribe-receivers of the AgustaWestland bribes scandal will be exposed," party spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said.

British national Christian Michel James, a key accused in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, was extradited by UAE authorities to India. Michel, who was kept under detention in Dubai, took the flight to India tonight and landed at New Delhi.

54-year-old Michel was among the alleged middlemen who brokered the deal and who, investigators claim, paid bribes to officials and politicians to swing the contract in favour of AgustaWestland, the British arm of Italian firm Finmeccanica.