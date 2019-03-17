#ChowkidarPhirSe starts trending on Twitter
New Delhi, Mar 17: #ChowkidarPhirSe hashtag started trending on Twitter after the Prime Minister released a video on social media, saying "Your Chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation".
The video shared by PM Modi, featuring a song with lyrics showcasing the Modi government's initiatives, racked up more than 50,000 likes and 19,000 retweets on the micro-blogging website.
A day after launching the "Main Bhi Chowkidar (I am a watchman too)" campaign on social media, Modi on Sunday has changed the title of his Twitter account to "Chowkidar Narendra Modi".
Also Read | PM adds prefix on Twitter, changes name to 'Chowkidar Narendra Modi'; other BJP leaders follow suit
Shortly after the PM, Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal JP Nadda, Amit Malviya and Tajinder Bagga also prefixed 'chowkidar' to their names on Twitter.
Soon after that, hashtags like #ChowkidarPhirSe #iTrustChowkidar started trending. Another hashtag #EkHiChowkidarChorHai was seen trending. Here's how Twitterati reacted to it:
#ChowkidarPhirSe-— Pradeep Bhandari (@pradip103) March 17, 2019
-He is 100% honest
-He has given houses, gas, electricity to poor.
- He has made India cleaner.
-He has made India fastest growing economy .
-He has made India safer
-He has reduced inflation.
-He has built more roads.
-He is India's pride.@narendramodi
This the Difference between BJP & CONgress!— Chowkidar Srikanth 🇮🇳 (@srikanthbjp_) March 17, 2019
BJP - Loves country
CONgress - Breaks country #ChowkidarPhirSe
pic.twitter.com/RekHdQLEYO
#BJP Knows how to deal with SOCIAL Media. #ChowkidarPhirSe pic.twitter.com/Cg6DPQWFyD— Deepak Jha (@d1pakjha) March 17, 2019
The man who sleeps for only 4 hours.— Chowkidar Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) March 17, 2019
The man who works 18 hours a day.
The man who did not take a single day leave in the last 5 years.
"The Man Who Always Work For Uplifting India!
PM @narendramodi, the blessing for Indians! #ChowkidarPhirSe pic.twitter.com/gHqJr2Yk3d
Perfect example of Transforming india under @narendramodi govt.— Chowkidar Karan Sharma (@IKaransharma27) March 17, 2019
Akbaruddin owaisi before 2014 and after 2014#ChowkidarPhirSe pic.twitter.com/jbdnNzxzHP
Alertness of Chowkidar saved our money.— Rita 🇮🇳 (@RitaG74) March 17, 2019
80% reduction in black money stashed in Swiss bank.
Now we know why chors are crying foul.#ChowkidarPhirSehttps://t.co/FBp9OQmn3n
RT if you want Trump To join the moment as well #ChowkidarPhirSe pic.twitter.com/ogB8aUNSwG— Chowkidar Srikanth 🇮🇳 (@srikanthbjp_) March 17, 2019
My Chowkidar is my Hope— चौकीदार दोबारा 2019 🇮🇳 (@punebjp) March 17, 2019
My Chowkidar is my Safety
My Chowkidar is my Strength
My Chowkidar is my Hero
My Chowkidar is my Captain
My Chowkidar is Desh Sevak
My Chowkidar is Hardworking
My Chowkidar is Trustworthy
My Chowkidar is @narendramodi Ji 🙏#ChowkidarPhirSe pic.twitter.com/lK9DsRV8fG
My Chowkidar is my Hope— चौकीदार दोबारा 2019 🇮🇳 (@punebjp) March 17, 2019
My Chowkidar is my Safety
My Chowkidar is my Strength
My Chowkidar is my Hero
My Chowkidar is my Captain
My Chowkidar is Desh Sevak
My Chowkidar is Hardworking
My Chowkidar is Trustworthy
My Chowkidar is @narendramodi Ji 🙏#ChowkidarPhirSe pic.twitter.com/lK9DsRV8fG
Feel like Slаpрing the likes of Pawan Khera for their abusive comments on PM Modi?? 😡😠 Then USE YOUR VOTE. EACH & EVERY VOTE TO BJP WILL BE A SLАР on these Anti National cheapster Congressis faces. #iTrustChowkidar #ModiOnceMore #MainBhiChowkidar— Rosy (@rose_k01) March 16, 2019
Bezati ko Ghor Bezati 🤗😅— Archan Gowda (@archansr) March 16, 2019
What a great to digital campaign start #LokSabhaElections2019 @amitmalviya Malware👏🙏
From we will be back soon! Now this #MainBhiChowkidar says everything about Feku's #DigitalIndia & @BJP4India's digital campaign.#EkHiChowkidarChorHai pic.twitter.com/li8Jde1myD
The campaign is likely to counter Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' jibe as the BJP did in 2014 by aggressively countering former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar's "chaiwalla" comment against Modi.