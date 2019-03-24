'Chowkidar only for rich', says Priyanka over unpaid dues of Sugarcane farmers

New Delhi, Mar 24: Congress general secretary for UP east Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over unpaid dues of sugarcane farmers.

In a veiled attack on BJP and its leaders who have recently added the prefix Chowkidar to their Twitter handles, the Congress leader reiterated that 'chowkidars' (watchmen) were only working for the rich, not for the poor.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka said,''The families of sugarcane farmers toil day and night but the Uttar Pradesh government does not even take the responsibility of paying their dues.''

Furthermore she claimed, "Rs 10,000 crore of farmers' dues means everything, including their children's education, food, health, and the next produce comes to a standstill. These chowkidars only work for the rich and do not care about the poor."

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegations made by Priyanaka, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath asked,"Where were these 'so-called' well wishers of farmers when they were on the brink of starvation from 2012 to 2017?"

किसानों के ये 'तथाकथित' हितैषी तब कहाँ थे जब 2012 से 2017 तक किसान भुखमरी की कगार पर था। इनकी नींद अब क्यों खुली है? प्रदेश का गन्ना क्षेत्रफल अब 22 प्रतिशत बढ़कर 28 लाख हेक्टेयर हुआ है और बंद पड़ी कई चीनी मिलों को भी प्रदेश में दोबारा शुरू किया गया है। किसान अब खुशहाल हैं। — Chowkidar Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 24, 2019

