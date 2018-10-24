'Chowkidar Modi' removed Alok Verma overnight to stall Rafale probe, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 24: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government "removed" Alok Verma as CBI director overnight to stall probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

Taking to twitter, Rahul said that the CBI director was seeking papers on Rafale scam, which is why he was removed from the post last night. He said that in doing so, the prime minister has warned all officers in investigating agencies that anyone who comes near probing the alleged scam, will end up losing their post.

The Congress president also attacked the government while speaking at a rally in Rajasthan's Jhalavar.

CBI चीफ आलोक वर्मा राफेल घोटाले के कागजात इकट्ठा कर रहे थे। उन्हें जबरदस्ती छुट्टी पर भेज दिया गया।



प्रधानमंत्री का मैसेज एकदम साफ है जो भी राफेल के इर्द गिर्द आएगा- हटा दिया जाएगा, मिटा दिया जाएगा।



देश और संविधान खतरे में हैं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 24, 2018

The CBI is in a turmoil, with the agency filing an FIR against its No 2 officer Rakesh Asthana, and arresting its Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar, for "falsification of records" in connection with bribery allegations involving Asthana.

In the same FIR, the CBI has named a Special Secretary in the R&AW although he is not an accused. Opposition parties said institutional integrity has been pushed to its limits by the ruling BJP for political purposes.

Under fire from the Opposition for divesting CBI chief Alok Verma of his powers, the government in its defence said that the midnight order was necessary to maintain the "institutional integrity and credibility of India's investigation agency."

Calling the infighting in CBI as "extraordinary," Arun Jaitley in a press conference said the government's order was based on the recommendations of the CVC. "The two officers cannot probe the matter against each other. In interest of fair probe and as an interim measure, both will sit out and a SIT not functioning under them will investigate the matter," he said.

He also rejected Opposition's criticism as "rubbish." "The government is committed to ensure that "India's investigation agency doesn't become a mockery as few of the officers have made it in the last few days. If the officers are innocent, they will come back," he said.