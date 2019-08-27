  • search
    By PTI
    Shivpuri (MP), Aug 27: BJP workers led by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan courted arrest at Pichhore on Tuesday, demanding that farmers in Madhya Pradesh be paid a compensation for crop losses among other things.

    Addressing a rally, Chouhan alleged that the Congress government in the state failed to implement farm loan waiver, its main promise during the last year's elections.

    "We will continue to fight till farmers' loans are waived," he said.

    He also accused the state government of not fulfilling other promises including payment of unemployment allowance and halving of power bills.

    The Congress government discontinued the schemes of the previous BJP government such as Tirth Darshan Yojana which facilitated pilgrimage for the elderly, Sambal Yojana which provided subsidised power to labourers and distribution of free laptops and smartphones to students, he alleged.

    The state government was filing false cases against farmers as well as BJP leaders, Chouhan alleged, adding that his party would not tolerate it.

    Chouhan, BJP vice president Prabhat Jha and others were arrested by the police later for staging a rally without due permissions.

    Pichhore Sub Divisional Officer of Police Ratnesh Tomar said about 3,000 protesters including Chouhan, Jha and local MP K P Singh Yadav courted arrest. They were released immediately, he added.

    The protesters also submitted a memorandum of their demands to the local administration.

