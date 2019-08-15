  • search
    ‘Chotti si Baat ‘ fame veteran actress Vidya Sinha passes away

    By Vishal S
    Mumbai, Aug 15: Bollywood actress Vidya Sinha, best-known for her performances in popular films like Chotti si Baat and Rajnigandha, passed away on Thursday at a Mumbai Hospital. She was 71-years-old.

    She was admitted to CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. She was put of ventilator support after her condition worsened, but the veteran actress failed to recover and passed away. Reports quoted her family as saying that she died around 1 pm after suffering from a brief lung-cum-heart ailment .

    Sinha acted in several popular movies in the 70s and the 80s. He best known films are Rajnigandha, Chhoti si Baat and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Post 2000, she also acted in some TV serials like Qubool Hai, Neem Neem Shahad Shahad and Ishq Ka Rang Safed.

    Condoling the demise of Sinha, Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted that 'she will be always remembered for her superlative performances in films like Rajnigandha, Chhoti si Baat and Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

    "Saddened to learn about the passing veteran Bollywood actress #VidyaSinha ji. Renowned for her roles in the movies like 'Rajnigandha', 'Chhoti Si Baat', she added grace to the silver screens with her talent. My condolences are with her family and loved ones. Rest in peace!" tweeted Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde.

    List of films in which Vidya Sinha acted:

    Rajnigandha

    Chhoti Si Baat

    Mera Jiwan

    Inkaar

    Jeevan Mukt

    Mukti

    Karm

    Kitaab

    Mamta

    Tyagpatra

    Pati Patni aur Woh

    Tumhare Liye

    Safed Jhoot

    Magroor Anju

    Meera

    Swayamvar

    Saboot

    Pyaara Dushman

    Love Story

    Plot No. 5

    Josh

    Kirayadar

    JeevaThakurain

    Bodyguard

    bollywood mumbai

    Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 17:17 [IST]
