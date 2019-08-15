‘Chotti si Baat ‘ fame veteran actress Vidya Sinha passes away

Mumbai, Aug 15: Bollywood actress Vidya Sinha, best-known for her performances in popular films like Chotti si Baat and Rajnigandha, passed away on Thursday at a Mumbai Hospital. She was 71-years-old.

She was admitted to CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. She was put off ventilator support after her condition worsened, but the veteran actress failed to recover and passed away. Reports quoted her family as saying that she died around 1 pm after suffering from a brief lung-cum-heart ailment.

Sinha acted in several popular movies in the 70s and the 80s. He best known films are Rajnigandha, Chhoti si Baat and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Post-2000, she also acted in some TV serials like Qubool Hai, Neem Neem Shahad Shahad and Ishq Ka Rang Safed.

Condoling the demise of Sinha, Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted that 'she will be always remembered for her superlative performances in films like Rajnigandha, Chhoti si Baat and Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

Sad to hear demise of actress Vidya Sinha, she will be always remembered for her superlative performances in films like Rajnigandha, Chhoti si Baat & Pati Patni Aur Woh. My condolences to her family & friends. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9nXLSl2L1n — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 15, 2019

"Saddened to learn about the passing veteran Bollywood actress #VidyaSinha ji. Renowned for her roles in the movies like 'Rajnigandha', 'Chhoti Si Baat', she added grace to the silver screens with her talent. My condolences are with her family and loved ones. Rest in peace!" tweeted Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde.

List of films in which Vidya Sinha acted:

Rajnigandha

Chhoti Si Baat

Mera Jiwan

Inkaar

Jeevan Mukt

Mukti

Karm

Kitaab

Mamta

Tyagpatra

Pati Patni aur Woh

Tumhare Liye

Safed Jhoot

Magroor Anju

Meera

Swayamvar

Saboot

Pyaara Dushman

Love Story

Plot No. 5

Josh

Kirayadar

JeevaThakurain

Bodyguard