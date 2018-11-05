Choti Diwali 2018 (Naraka Chaturdashi): WhatsApp messages, SMS for your friends and family

New Delhi, Nov 5: The festival of lights- Diwali (Deepavali) - commences with Dhanteras, an auspicious day of great significance. Naraka Chaturdashi also known as Choti Diwali 2018, Kali Chaudas and Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi is celebrated on October 18, 2017, a day after Dhanteras.

Choti Diwali marks the beginning of the joyful atmosphere of the festival. The festive vibe is seen everywhere with colourful lamps and lanterns decorating the houses. Many people make rangolis outside their homes. A good feast of Diwali snacks is enjoyed.

Here, we have a few popular yet meaningful WhatsApp messages and SMS on Choti Diwali 2018 . You may send them across to your friends and loved ones right away:

Let your Sorrows Burst Like Crackers, your Happiness be like Sparkles, your Dreams Soar like Rockets and let your Life be Enlightened by Lamp. Happy Choti Diwali.

May this Diwali, Light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, different perspectives, everything bright and beautiful, and fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Choti Diwali.

Delightful laddoos, Incandescent diyas, Whole lot of fun, a big stock of masti, Lots of mithai and Innumerable fireworks. Wishing you the best bargain on fun n lots of sale-e-bration. Happy Choti Diwali.

The victory 0f good over evil, The celebration of courage too, May this Narak Chaturdashi brings Nothing but the best for u. Happy Choti Diwali.

Phool ki shuruvat ...kali se hoti hai,

Zindagi ki shuruvat pyar se hoti hai,

Pyar ki shuruvat __apno se hoti hai aur

apno ki shuruvat !!!aapse hoti hai.

Wish you a Happy Choti Diwali

On this Choti Diwali I am sending u CASH:

C-care

A-affection

S-smiles

H-hugs

Please do accept with love...

Good luck and have a safe

Choti Diwali to you and your family...!

Andheraa hua dur raat ke saath

Nayi subah aayi diwali leke saath

Ab ankhne kholo dekho ek msg aaya hai

Choti Diwali ki subh kamnaa saath laya hai...!

We wish you all a very Happy Choti Diwali 2018!