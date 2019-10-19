Choppers, drones, 3 lakh personnel: Maharashtra turns into a fortress ahead of polls

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Mumbai, Oct 19: With less than 36 hours left for the voting to begin across 288 assembly segments, Maharashtra has turned into a fortress. Helicopters and drones would be used in Gadchiroli district, a Naxal-affected area.

The polling is scheduled to take place on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

The Maharashtra police is geared up for the October 21 Assembly elections with a heavy deployment of over three lakh personnel along with the Central forces, an official said on Saturday.

The election results will be declared on October 24. A heavy blanket of security will be seen across the state for peaceful polling, the official said.

[BJP to contest 148 seats in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena to fight in 126]

At least three helicopters along with drones will be used in Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district, Milind Bharambe, special inspector general of police (Law and Order) said.

Apart from two lakh personnel from the state police, 350 companies of Central Industrial Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Nagaland Women Police Force will also be roped in, he said.

At least 100 companies of State Reserve Police Force and around 45,000 jawans of State Home Guards have been deployed on 24-hour duty, he said, adding that services of 20,000 Home Guard jawans of other states are also sought.

Polling for all 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra will be held on October 21. In 2014 polls, Shiv Sena had contested on 282 seats and won 63, while the BJP had contested on 260 and scored a victory on 122.