Chittoor: 12 lost consciousness after ammonia gas leak in Hutson milk diary

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chittoor, Aug 21: Twelve persons lost consciousness on Thursday after ammonia gas leaked at a milk dairy at Bandapalli in Putalapattu Mandal.

''The affected have been taken to hospital. All are safe & out of danger. The gas has been contained at the dairy,'' Putalapattu Sub Inspector, Chittoor District.

According to preliminary reports minor accident happened during wielding of pipe which carries ammonia gas lead to the leak.

Collector Dr N Bharath Gupta speaking to media said 14 women workers on duty fell ill and among them the condition of three stated to be serious. He said district fire officer and district industrial centre (DIC) general manager were ordered to robe into the gas leakage mishap.